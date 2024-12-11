Bail upheld for Thai MP appealing lese-majeste conviction

Listen to this article

Rukchanok Srinork, a People’s Party MP for Bangkok, speaks to reporters on Wednesday after the Criminal Court dismissed a petition seeking the revocation of her bail. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Rukchanok Srinork, a People’s Party MP who is appealing convictions for lese-majeste and computer crime, on Wednesday survived an attempt to have her bail revoked.

The Criminal Court on Dec 13 last year sentenced Ms Rukchanok to six years in prison, without suspension, for breaking Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, and the Computer Crime Act.

The court approved her temporary release pending an appeal. Bail was set at 500,000 baht, and the MP was ordered to refrain from participating in activities similar to those with which she had been charged. As a result, she was allowed to continue performing her duties as an MP for Bangkok.

The court had convicted her over posts she made about vaccine allocations, with pictures of His Majesty the King, on on her Twitter account @nanaicez between July 18 and Aug 9, 2021.

One post accused the government of using Covid-19 vaccine distribution to promote the monarchy’s image, which the court considered defamation, it said in a statement.

On Oct 28 this year, academic Thankawin Ratthanawatankul petitioned the court to revoke the opposition MP’s bail, saying recent Facebook posts she made about the monarchy violated the conditions of her release.

The court heard testimony from Mr Thankawin and Ms Rukchanok on Nov 26 and issued its ruling on Wednesday.

The judges said the defendant’s post was an expression of a general opinion and was not in violation of her bail conditions.

Two issues raised

Speaking after the ruling, Ms Rukchanok said the petitioner had raised two issues: her bail surety and her Facebook posts.

Chaithawat Tulathon, then leader of the Move Forward Party, the predecessor of the People’s Party, posted bail on Ms Rukchanok’s behalf last December. However, when he lost his MP status after Move Forward was dissolved, the surety was in doubt. Ms Rukchanok said she then placed cash of the same amount set by the court to resolve the problem.

The MP said her Facebook posts were comments on reports of an army conscript washing underwear for a military officer’s wife, and remarks about conscription in general.

She defended her expression of opinion, saying that as an MP elected by the people, she should not censor herself because she was duty-bound to give her views for the sake of public interest.

Ms Rukchanok scored one of the most surprising victories in the 2023 general election, winning Bangkok Constituency 28 which includes Bang Bon, the stronghold of the Ubamrung family. She defeated Wan Ubamrung, the son of veteran politician Chalerm Ubamrung, by more than 20,000 votes.

Other MPs face charges

Two other People’s Party MPs are also facing lese-majeste cases. Chonthicha Jangrew was sentenced in May this year to two years in prison for violating Section 112 in connection with a 2021 rally demanding the release of political prisoners. She is free on bail pending an appeal.

Bangkok MP Piyarat “Toto” Jongthep faces three charges under Section 112 in connection with his activities as a leader of the WeVo guards during the anti-government protests in 2020 and 2021.

On Oct 11 this year he won a rare acquittal on one of the charges, after a court in Kalasin said the evidence against him was weak.

The Move Forward Party was dissolved earlier this year by the Constitutional Court on grounds that its proposal to amend the lese-majeste law threatened the constitutional monarchy. It was reborn as the People’s Party.