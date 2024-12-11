Patient dies after brutal treatment by hospital staff

Listen to this article

Two male staff press the 31-year-old patient, Sa-ard Bunla, to the floor in the shared ward at Kantharalak hospital in Si Sa Ket on Dec 7. (Photo: screenshot from TV)

SI SA KET - A 31-year-old patient suffering from alcohol withdrawal died after allegedly being brutalised by staff at the hospital where he was being treated.

An autopsy revealed he died from a head injury caused by a hard object, according to the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The patient, Sa-ard Bunla, was a heavy drinker. He had abruptly stopped drinking and after two days began having seizures, according to his father, Thongsuk Kaewraksa.

Sa-ard was admitted to Kantharalak hospital on Dec 4 and his condition had improved after two nights there, Mr Thongsuk said.

However, about 3am on Dec 7 hospital staff had informed Mr Thongsuk that his son needed to be moved to the psychiatric section. The reason given was he talked incoherently and did not sleep, and was on his phone all night.

A recording from the security camera in the shared ward Sa-ard was staying in was made public by Thai media. The patient was seen walking toward the door and trying to leave the room. Two male staffers then arrived, grabbed hold of him and tried to manhandle him back into the room.

The recording showed them slamming Sa-ard to the floor. One of them punched the patient on his head several times. Two female staff arrived to help and together they tried to handcuff the patient while pressing him to the ground.

Mr Thongsuk said he heard the attack occurring in the room but he was not allowed to go in there. He asked staff if they were overdoing it, and was told it was normal, he said.

About 6am, Mr Thongsuk visited his son in the room and found him tied to the bed, with injuries all over his body.

At 8pm, Sa-ard was pronounced dead.

The two male staff have already been suspended from work and the hospital is now investigating and establishing the facts surrounding his passing, Dr Thanong Weerasangpong of Si Sa Ket Provincial Public Health, said.

Funeral rites were being held in the northeastern province.