Tourist killed by wild elephant in Phu Kradueng park

Listen to this article

Tourists watch the sunrise at Phu Kradueng National Park in Phu Kradueng district, Loei province, on Sunday. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

A tourist was killed by a wild elephant in Phu Krabueng National Park on Tuesday, and alarmed officials declared some areas closed to visitors.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the victim, identified only as Jeeranan, 49, from Chachoengsao province, was attacked by a wild elephant while walking along a trail from her camping site to Phen Phop Mai waterfall.

Other visitors alerted park rangers to the attack about 9.47am. Park officials who went to investigate found the woman's dead body when they reached the scene.

The area near the waterfall is famous for its red maple leaves, which are one of the highlights for visitors who flock to take photos there.

It is the first time anyone walking the trail has been attacked.

Mr Attapol said the park had now temporarily closed this track and some other trails regularly used by wild animals, to ensure the safety of visitors. Other walking tracks remain open, he said. (continues below)

Red maple leaves near Phen Phob Mai waterfall on Tuesday. A tourist was killed by a wild elephant on Wednesday as she was walking from her camp site to see the leaves. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

Phu Kradueng police have begun an investigation into the visitor's death.

The department chief said an internal panel has also been formed to ascertain the facts.

The park in Phu Kradueng district of Loei province is one of the most popular in Thailand, especially during cool season from late October to December.