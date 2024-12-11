Thai foreign minister visiting South Australia

Maris sees opportunities for cooperation in agricultural technology, energy and education

Listen to this article

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa walks with an Australian official during his visit to Adelaide, the coastal capital of South Australia. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Bilateral cooperation has been highlighted in the fields of agricultural technology, alternative energy and education during a visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

Mr Maris was welcomed by his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, and also met with Frances Adamson, the governor of South Australia, on Wednesday.

He reiterated Thailand’s goals for international cooperation in food, energy and human security. These are areas in which Thailand and Australia harbour vast potential for joint development, he said.

The minister highlighted South Australia’s expertise in developing sustainable agricultural systems, which can strengthen food security.

In addition, South Australia’s advancements in harnessing alternative energy technologies, particularly from hydrogen, the sun and the wind, can serve as a foundation for energy cooperation.

Australia, aiming to become a world leader in renewable energy, has proposed that Thailand participate in joint development and research in this area.

Thailand’s role in regional collaboration, particularly with India, in the development of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) was also emphasised.

In terms of human security, he said, Thailand has much potential in the area of healthcare, especially in light of its commitment to further expand its universal health coverage policy.

“We have proposed the ’30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere’ policy (as a model for cooperation) and invited Australia to collaborate in educational ventures with Thai universities. These have garnered interest from the Australian side,” Mr Maris said.

The minister also visited the Waite Campus at Adelaide University, a hub for research and education in smart agriculture and Southern Hemisphere farming.

The campus specialises in global research areas such as plant biotechnology and natural resource science.

“Thailand has expertise as a regional food hub, aligning with South Australia’s expertise in precision agriculture,” he said.

“The Thai embassy in Canberra is tasked with exploring ways to strengthen collaborations and adapt South Australian agricultural technologies for the benefit of Thai farmers.”

He also met South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, discussing renewable energy development and economic collaboration and facilitating the relocation of production bases to Thailand.

“Several Thai energy companies, such as Ratch Group, have invested in Australia,” said Mr Maris. “South Australia is advancing its transition to clean energy with solar and wind and is working on green hydrogen technologies. This partnership addresses challenges and promises mutual benefits.”

Meanwhile, Ms Wong said in a press release that Australia and Thailand are strategic partners with a close relationship spanning more than seven decades.

“We share longstanding links between our people and businesses, and cooperate closely on the energy transition, education, trade and investment, security and defence,” she said.

In 2022 and 2023 Thailand was South Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner, with imports valued at 21.5 billion baht and exports worth 21.6 billion baht.