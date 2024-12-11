‘No public forum’ on Cambodia pact

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (right) and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, speaks to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Bangkok. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

No public forum will be held on the controversial 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cambodia on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

She said the government welcomed feedback from the public, amid calls for a public forum to discuss the issue, and concerned parties can submit their suggestions through existing channels.

She also addressed the complaint filed by former yellow-shirt protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul this week to the government complaint centre.

“We take everything into consideration because we understand that every petition contains differing opinions. But we don’t plan to hold a public forum like that,” said the prime minister.

When asked if that meant the government would proceed with the planned negotiations with Cambodia under the 2001 agreement, Ms Paetongtarn said the government is reviewing the information submitted to it.

She said the establishment of a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to handle the negotiations has not yet been completed.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that he had yet to see details of Mr Sondhi’s demand.

“We must listen to everyone’s opinions. Mr Sondhi’s view is just one voice. I believe there are many others who think differently,” he said.

Mr Phumtham brushed off Mr Sondhi’s threat to hold street protests, saying people have the right to peaceful assembly under the constitution.

Mr Sondhi, 77, led the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) against the former Thaksin Shinawatra administration. On Monday submitted his petition demanding the government scrap the MoU that was signed while Thaksin was premier.

He said the agreement created an overlapping claims area (OCA) covering 26,000 square kilometres, mainly benefiting Cambodia. The area is believed to be rich in fossil energy resources.

He urged the government to ask the Constitutional Court to rule if the 2001 agreement was constitutional and gave the government a 15-day deadline to respond.

Under the MoU, the maritime border demarcation and joint development must be carried out as an “indivisible package”, with a JTC set up to discuss it.