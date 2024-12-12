PM hints at release of detained crew

Listen to this article

The Royal Thai Navy shares a photo on its Facebook page of crew members including four Thais, in the red square, who are being detained in Myanmar. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Four Thai crew members of a fishing vessel detained in Myanmar are expected to be released shortly after the New Year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suggested on Wednesday.

"The Thai foreign minister and his Myanmar counterpart are due to meet on Dec 19. As for now, the release of the four is still pending Myanmar's legal procedures. But there isn't any problem with their safety," she said.

"Considering the outcome of previous [informal] talks, everything, including the paperwork, should be all done shortly after the New Year."

Ms Paetongtarn said she has discussed the matter with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Than Swe, as well as the Thai ambassador to Myanmar, to whom she expressed her concern about the safety of the Thais and her wish for them to be released as soon as possible.

She also discussed with these parties the legal case that the four crew members are facing and found there are still some details that need to be settled.

The men are being detained in Kawthaung, opposite Ranong, following a gun attack on 15 fishing boats off this southern province on Nov 30 by Myanmar patrol boats. During the attack, one crew member of a fishing boat jumped into the sea and died.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a list-MP and deputy leader of the opposition People's Party (PP), urged the government to take swifter action, saying even if they had crossed into Myanmar's territorial waters, the patrol boats had overreacted.

He called on Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, in his capacity as defence minister, to demand a specific release date and what compensation Myanmar will provide for the death and injuries caused during the clash.

If seeking their release via the Township Border Committee (TBC) is not working, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could invite the Myanmar ambassador for talks on the matter, Mr Wiroj said.

Mr Phumtham could also discuss the issue at the Asean ministerial meeting in Bangkok on Dec 20 about the Myanmar crisis, or seek direct talks with his Myanmar counterpart, while the PM could talk directly with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing, Mr Wiroj added.