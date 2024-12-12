iCon probe ends this month

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) says its investigation into the scandal-hit The iCon Group will be finished before Dec 20, when the detention of 18 suspects ends.

DSI director-general Pol Maj Yuthana Phraedam said the case is about 80% complete, with 300,000 pages of documents to go through.

The DSI is now expediting the investigation before submitting the case to prosecutors before the 84-day detention period ends, he said.

Currently, 18 iCon Group executives, including its CEO Warathaphon Waratyaworrakul, are in detention at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution. They are accused of running illegal pyramid schemes and engaging in unlicensed direct sales operations.

A total of 10,460 people filed complaints against them, with damages totalling 3.2 billion baht.

When asked if there will be warrants for more suspects, Pol Maj Yutthana said he believes there will be more people involved, but at present, the DSI is focusing on the first group of 18 suspects and one juristic person, The iCon Group. After that, the DSI will expand the investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, The iCon CEO, Mr Warathaphon, sent a message posted on his Facebook account on Tuesday saying he was innocent.

"Today, I have to ask myself again, what exactly am I fighting against?

"I have to fight here ... Fighting in prison is harder than you can imagine," Mr Warathaphon wrote.

"The truth is: 'There is not a single victim in this case,'" he said, adding that throughout the seven years the company has been in business, it had never been accused of public fraud.

"Are you wondering why 10,000 people have come forward to file complaints? I'll tell you in my next letter," he said.