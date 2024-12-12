Migrant worker welfare training

The Labour Ministry is training a working team to provide labour welfare protection for migrant workers while also keeping them from taking jobs reserved for Thais.

The ministry opened a workshop, presided over by Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, yesterday to train staff in the team with checking migrant workers' employment conditions, monitoring enforcement of the labour law and suppressing child labour among migrant workers.

At the workshop, participants were also trained to prevent and suppress human trafficking, illegal border crossings and abusive treatment of migrant workers.

Mr Phiphat said law enforcement efforts also extend to the protection of migrant workers' welfare against various forms of abuse and reining in human trafficking activities, as well as combating child labour.

"It is part of the officials' proactive approach in dealing with the problems," the minister said.

Mr Phiphat said the working team is also responsible for preventing migrant workers from taking up jobs reserved for Thai citizens.

Labour permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth said yesterday's workshop was joined by over 90 participants from various agencies, including the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Fisheries.