First frost on Doi Inthanon

Frost on the leaves at Doi Inthanon mountaintop in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai on Thursday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI – The first frost of this winter season was seen on Doi Inthanon on Thursday morning as the temperature fell as low as 4°C, the coolest this year.

Visitors were greeted with hoar frost, or moey khab, riming the grass in the parking lot in front of Phra Mahathat Chedi and near the ranger office of Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district.

Officials reported the temperature fell to 4°C at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint, 8°C on the top of the mountain and 10°C at the office.

Kriangkrai Chaiphicet, chief of the national park, said that from Wednesday evening on the park had drawn 3,981 visitors -- 2,641 Thais and 1,340 foreigners— who arrived in 994 vehicles.

The Northern Meteorological Centre said another cold air mass from China has covered northern Vietnam and Laos and was expected to reach northeastern Thailand on Thursday.

The upper part of Thailand might see scattered rain and cold air in the morning. People are advised to take good care of themselves during the changing weather, the centre said.