Ex-minister’s father held in slaying of adopted son

Veteran Prachin Buri politician one of seven arrested after fatal shooting of provincial councillor

Listen to this article

Police question some of the suspects at the home of Soonthorn Vilawan, president of the Prachin Provincial Administrative Organisation, about the fatal shooting of his adopted son, a provincial councillor, on Wednesday night. (Police photo via Wassayos Ngamkham)

A veteran Prachin Buri politician and father of a former cabinet minister is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his adopted son, a provincial councillor, over what police say was a political dispute.

Soonthorn Vilawan, the 85-year-old president of the Prachin Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), was arrested along with six aides after the shooting at Mr Soonthorn’s house in Muang district at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Chaimet Sitsanitphong, 48, a provincial council member and adopted son of Mr Soonthorn, was found lying dead with gunshot wounds inside the house in tambon Na Muang. Many spent bullets were scattered nearby. A 9mm pistol and a shotgun were seized.

He was allegedly shot dead by Soonthorn’s aides — Thanasarankorn “Golf” Techathanatchot and Saksit “Toon” Chinnawong. All seven men, including the alleged gunmen and Mr Soonthorn, were taken to the Muang district police station for questioning.

Police investigators said they were told that Chaimet, alias “Sor Jor Tong” (PAO councillor Tong), had gone to the house at about 7.30pm on Wednesday to talk with Mr Soonthorn about the coming election for the PAO chairmanship.

The pair later got involved in a heated argument. Mr Thanasarankorn and Mr Saksit pulled out their guns and fired at Chaimet before fleeing, police said. The gunmen were arrested later that night.

Local political sources said Chaimet, a Muay Thai boxing promoter, was considered the right-hand man of Mr Soonthorn, whose family has dominated Prachin Buri politics for decades.

An officer examines the body of Chaimet Sitsanitphong, a provincial council member and adopted son of veteran Prachin Buri politician Soonthorn Vilawan, inside Mr Soonthorn’s house. (Police photo via Wassayos Ngamkham)

National police chief Kittharath Punpetch on Thursday decried the attack as a challenge to the law and an outrageous act.

Crime Suppression Division police were dispatched to Prachin Buri to coordinate with investigators from Provincial Police Region 2 and the Prachin Buri provincial police office.

Pol Gen Kittharath said the shooting was linked to local politics, but he declined to go into details. The seven suspects would face charges of colluding in murder and violating the weapons law, he added.

During questioning, Mr Soonthorn claimed he was taking a rest inside his room and was not aware of what had happened, said Pol Gen Kittharath.

Police investigators have opposed bail for the suspects for fear that they might intimidate witnesses or interfere with evidence.

Mr Soonthorn, a Bhumjaithai Party member and father of former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan, served as a deputy public health minister from 1996-97 in the Chavalit Yongchaiyudh government. He was an 8-time MP for the eastern province.

He made headlines in June 2022 over alleged forest encroachment in Khao Yai National Park.

Last February, the Supreme Court banned Ms Kanokwan, a former Bhumjaithai MP, from elected office for life for forest encroachment.