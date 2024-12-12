Pheu Thai MP to pull anti-coup bill 

Soldiers cross a Bangkok street on May 23, 2014, the day after the last military coup. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Pheu Thai MP Prayuth Siripanich says he will withdraw a bill designed to prevent future military coups for revisions before resubmitting it to parliament.

Speaking after a party meeting on Thursday, Mr Prayuth insisted he wasn’t backing down despite opposition from many quarters, including the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the governing coalition.

He said an improved version of the bill would be reintroduced to parliament in accordance with Section 77 of the constitution.

Mr Prayuth said that while he has no ill intent against the military, he believes there need to be limits to the power of the military to ensure stability in the country.

The proposal that he now plans to withdraw was first drawn up by the Ministry of Defence during the brief tenure of Sutin Klungsang as minister.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, was proposed under Section 133 (2) of the charter and, as such, does not need to be endorsed by a party meeting, said Mr Prayuth.

While the party’s endorsement isn’t required, Pheu Thai will likely vet the proposal before it is submitted to parliament for further consideration.

The bill is intended to empower the cabinet to endorse the appointment of generals to prevent future coups.

Former prime minister and Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra said on Thursday there was no need to amend the law at all. Revising Ministry of Defence regulations would significantly improve efficiency, he said.

“It seems the individual who proposed the bill might not fully understand the matter. Even the prime minister was alarmed because this issue didn’t go through the party,” said Thaksin referring to his daughter Paetongtarn.

Thaksin, who was in Ubon Ratchathani to help local election campaigners, also criticised Bhumjaithai for acting hastily. He suggested the party should have consulted Pheu Thai before denouncing the bill, which was sponsored by an MP, not the ruling party.

Responding to Thaksin’s comments, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul clarified that the party opposed the bill because of its principles and that his remarks reflected Bhumjaithai’s stance, not that of the entire coalition.