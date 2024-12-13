PM touts economic plans

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the NBT Channel yesterday highlighting her administration's achievements during its first 90 days. Apichart Jinakul

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has pledged a raft of new populist measures to boost the economy and improve people's livelihoods next year.

In a televised address on the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand channel on the government's performance in its first three months in office, Ms Paetongtarn reaffirmed her administration's commitment to serving the people's best interests and laying the groundwork for the country so Thais can thrive with prosperity and dignity.

"2025 will be a year of opportunities," she said. "The government will deliver tangible results for a better future."

New measures that will be rolled out next year include the "One District, One Scholarship" programme, funded by revenues generated by lottery ticket sales from the Government Lottery Office, to expand educational opportunities for underprivileged students, she said.

The government will also introduce the "One District, One Summer Camp" initiative to allow students to attend short-term overseas language training, she said.

She added that district schools will also be upgraded with the aid of technology and enhanced teaching resources in order to strengthen students' skills in languages and artificial intelligence.

The small-medium-large village and community development programme will also be rolled out to empower local communities to identify and address their own challenges, she said, adding it will be supported by funds distributed through village and urban community networks.

To support medium-sized enterprises, which serve as the backbone of the Thai economy, a 5-billion-baht fund will be allocated to help them, she said.

Housing initiatives will also be another priority, with the "Homes for Thais" programme providing high-quality, affordable condominium units with 99-year leases, she said.

The unit rent will start at about 4,000 baht per month, offering many citizens access to homeownership, she said, adding that the government will also push for a 20-baht flat rate for all electric train lines serving Greater Bangkok.

The government will also continue with its digital wallet handout scheme to drive the economic recovery and digital transformation, she said.

In addition, the second phase of the cash distribution programme will provide cash to 4 million senior citizens by Chinese New Year, followed by a third phase targeting the general public to sustain the momentum of the economic recovery, she said.

Debt relief will also be prioritised, with measures focusing on household debts, home and car loans, including a three-year interest payment suspension scheme, as well as full debt forgiveness for smaller debt obligations under 5,000 baht, she said.

Water management remains a top priority, with measures being developed to mitigate both flooding and drought, she said.

These include promoting collaboration between the state and private sectors for canal dredging and studying large-scale floodway projects to provide lasting solutions.

"Our mission is to empower citizens, reduce centralised power and build a nation where everyone has the opportunity to prosper with dignity. Together, we will make 2025 a year of progress and hope, setting the stage for a brighter decade ahead," Ms Paetongtarn said.