Five members of Chinese-led 'scam network' arrested in Chon Buri

Police raid a luxury house in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri and arrest five alleged members of a Chinese-led scam network. (Photo: Police TV)

Five more alleged members of a Chinese scam network have been arrested and assets, including luxury houses and cars, worth 152 million baht seized during a raid in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

The five suspects were two Thais and three Chinese nationals, Pol Maj Gen Yingyot Thepchamnon, acting chief of the Provincial Police Region 2, said on Friday. The names of the suspects were not disclosed.

The suspects, allegedly members of a Chinese-led call scam network, were apprehended during police operations in Chon Buri on Thursday and Friday.

Seized from them were two luxury houses – one worth 65 million baht and the other 75 million – in Bang Lamung district, a Lexus, a Mercedes Benz, a Mazda and other valuables. The seized assets had combined worth of about 152 million baht, said Pol Maj Gen Yingyot.

Police had earlier issued arrest warrants for 35 members of the Chinese-led scam network in Chon Buri province. Of them, 21 suspects, including nine leading members of the network, were arrested separately during a raid on their office in Si Racha district on Aug 5 this year. The other suspects remained at large, with some reportedly fleeing the country, Pol Maj Gen Yingyot said during a media briefing on Friday.

The extended investigation led to the arrest of the two Thais and the three Chinese nationals in Bang Lamung.