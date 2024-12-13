Body of Thai man who jumped into river to escape Malaysian police found

Troops are deployed along the Kolok River in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district in 2018. The river is a natural borderline between Thailand and Malaysia. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

NARATHIWAT - Rescuers found the body of a Thai citizen on Friday three days after he jumped into the Golok River to escape arrest by Malaysian police while trying to enter the neighbouring country through an illegal route.

Rescuers said divers and village volunteers found the body of Subear Dallah, 22, in the river on Friday morning after searching for him since Tuesday.

The man used a boat to illegally enter Kelantan state from Sungai Kolok district in the southern province on Tuesday. When Malaysian police spotted him on the river bank, he decided to swim back to Thai territory for fear of getting arrested.

Rescuers were alerted after people saw him disappearing into the water.

The autopsy on his body is being conducted at Sungai Kolok Hospital.

Malaysian security authorities have stepped up measures to clamp down on people illegally entering Kelantan as part of a campaign against border crimes that included an idea to build a wall along the river. The proposal was rejected by the central government in Kuala Lumpur.