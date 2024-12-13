12 beggars arrested in Bangkok,1 with B300,000 cash, B1m in bank account

Listen to this article

A total of 311,300 baht in cash and a bank account containing about one million baht were seized from one Thai beggar during a police operation to crack down on beggars in Bangkok on Thursday night. She was among 12 beggars arrested. (Photo: Bangkok Protection Centre for the Destitute)

Twelve Thai and foreign beggars were arrested during a police operation to purge Bangkok of beggars on Thursday night. One Thai beggar was found to be carrying more than 300,000 baht in cash and to have about one million baht in her bank account.

Immigration officers, Lumpini police and human security and social welfare officials were dispatched to inspect Bangkok’s economic areas on Sukhumvit Road from Asok intersection to Nana area on Thursday night following complaints that many beggars were rampant along this route, tarnishing the country's tourism image.

The operation was led by Pol Lt Col Suriya Puangsombat, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau’s Division 1, and Thapanee Sirisomboon, director of the Bangkok Protection Centre for the Destitute.

During the operation, the officers arrested eight Thais, two Cambodians, a Lao and a Myanmar national for begging. The four foreign beggars faced an additional charge of illegal entry, said the arresting team.

Of the beggars, one Thai woman was found to have more than 300,000 baht cash in her possession and a bank account containing about one million baht. She told authorities that she had collected the money from begging.

All were handed over to officers at Lumpini police station.