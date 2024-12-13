Samui ferry operator considers lifting EV ban

Listen to this article

Raja Ferry Port Plc operates 13 vessels on three routes serving mainland Surat Thani and surrounding islands including Koh Samui in southern Thailand. (Photo: Raja Ferry Port)

SURAT THANI - The operator of ferries serving Koh Samui says it will reconsider lifting its ban on electric vehicles (EVs) early next year after installing firefighting equipment on all routes from the southern mainland to resort islands.

Apichart Chayopas, managing director of Raja Ferry Port Plc, said on Friday that the company has ordered the purchase of fire-dousing kits made particularly for EVs from overseas, including firefighting suits, fire blankets and extinguishers, to install on its vessels.

Raja Ferry has not permitted EVs on its ferries since Nov 18 but hybrid vehicles are still allowed. The company operates ferry services from Surat Thani to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Phaluai.

The ban raised eyebrows as its competitor, Seatran Ferry, allows EVs on board. However, they are required to park only on the front and rear sections of the ship, which are far from the passenger compartment on the upper level.

Raja Ferry's decision stirred Facebook debates last week because it had chosen to follow a different policy.

Fires blamed on batteries in EVs have attracted a lot of public attention worldwide, but studies show that the fire risk is actually higher in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

For example, one study conducted for the Australian Department of Defence found there was a 0.0012% chance of a passenger EV battery catching fire, compared with a 0.1% chance for ICE cars.