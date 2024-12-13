Ratchaburi man busted with 50 rare exotic animals

Several monkey species were among the 50 endangered wild animals seized from a house in Ratchaburi province on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A man has been arrested at his home in Ratchaburi for possessing dozens of endangered wild animals including cotton-top tamarin monkeys. He admitted to buying them online, police said on Friday.

Police officers from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division and officials from the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation raided a luxury riverside home in tambon Kung Kratin of Muang district on Friday after receiving reports of illegal possession of imported exotic wildlife.

A man identified only as “Tong” claimed to be the homeowner and allowed the officials to inspect the property.

They discovered more than 50 animals of various endangered species from around the world confined in cages.

They included cotton-top tamarin monkeys, squirrel monkeys, De Brazza’s monkeys, guenons monkeys, marmoset monkeys, Geoffroy’s spider monkeys, galago bush babies, Aldabra giant tortoises, sulcata tortoises, African grey parrots, toco toucans and various species of snakes.

The animals were said to have an estimated value of 3 million baht.

Notably, the cotton-top tamarins, native to Colombia, and African grey parrots are critically endangered species listed under CITES Appendix I, indicating the highest level of protection.

According to reports, many of these animals have significant market value. For instance, the eight cotton-top tamarins are valued at about 150,000 baht each.

Mr Tong confessed to having purchased the animals through Facebook groups and keeping them as pets without obtaining proper permits. He was charged with illegal possession of protected wildlife.

