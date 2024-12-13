Asian scammers nabbed in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Police prepare to arrest Chinese and Korean nationals accused of operating a call centre scam during a raid on two luxury pool villas in Pattaya on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - A total of 13 Chinese and Korean suspects have been arrested in Pattaya for operating a call centre scam.

Police raided two luxury pool villas in Pattaya on Thursday, said Pol Maj Gen Thawatkiat Jindakuansanong, commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police.

They were acting on information that foreigners had been running a call centre scam operation to defraud people from their countries.

After searching the two villas, police arrested 13 men and women of Chinese and Korean nationality and seized 30 computers, 30 mobile phones and 30 telephones.

An initial examination of the laptops found evidence of several chat discussions in Chinese and Korean, intended to deceive victims into parting with their money.

Police said the gang had set up a call centre to dupe consumers into purchasing things like tour packages that did not exist.

Police also discovered that the victims’ money was changed to digital currency.