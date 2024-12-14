Thaksin says PM to lead new anti-drug task force

Two former prime ministers - Thaksin Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin - and Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra board the train to Prachuap Khiri Khan's Hua Hin for a party seminar on Friday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The government will set up a special task force chaired by the prime minister in a bid to combat the scourge of illicit drugs.

The plan was unveiled by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as he joined members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on a train journey to Prachuap Khiri Khan's Hua Hin for a party seminar.

Thaksin, the father of Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was scheduled to give a special lecture at the event that aims to enhance the capabilities of party MPs and political staff.

When asked about the party's policies announced this week by Ms Paetongtarn, Thaksin addressed issues related to influential figures and illicit narcotics.

He said Ms Paetongtarn would establish a working panel to combat these issues and personally lead the task force.

Thaksin also admitted that some of the party's policies were built upon those implemented during his tenure, adding that they remain essential, such as the housing programme for low-income earners.

The former prime minister discussed the drug suppression policy last month in Udon Thani, where he helped Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Pethpanomporn in the latter's campaign for the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) election.

Addressing party supporters on Nov 13, he said the drug problem was much worse now than when he was prime minister. He was quoted as saying narcotics disappeared during his tenure and asking the public to warn drug dealers that he was back.

Thaksin said Ms Paetongtarn would work with Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to push police and provincial authorities in their efforts to stamp out illegal drugs.

"It isn't hard to make the drug problem disappear. I enlisted the police, district chiefs and governors in the anti-drug drive. If they fail, they will all be removed [transferred] from the province together," Thaksin was quoted as saying.

According to the Interior Ministry's operations centre to fight narcotics, the war on drugs during the Thaksin administration lasted three months, kicking off on Feb 1, 2003, and ending in April.

Some 43,012 people were arrested in connection with drug offences and 37 were killed by authorities during those operations. Another 1,612 died during the campaign, with many suspected of being silenced. A total of 736 government officials were prosecuted for involvement in the drug trade and were fired. About 850 more died in another crackdown in 2005.

Thirteen provinces, including Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Si Thammarat, reported a 100% success rate while Nakhon Sawan had the lowest rate of 79.20%.

On Jan 14, 2003, when handing down the drug suppression policy, Thaksin said the government would no longer tolerate the drug problem. His approach, which included the use of force, was criticised by human rights activists. State officials are believed to have been behind the deaths of 2,500 people in both campaigns.