Maris to visit Myanmar next week

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is due to hold talks with Myanmar authorities on Dec 19 to expedite the release of the crewmembers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will hold talks with Myanmar official next Thursday to expedite the release of four Thai fishermen, according to the Defence Ministry.

Citing the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC), Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng said the four Thais remain in the deportation process.

He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, through talks with Myanmar's deputy prime minister as well as the country's ambassador to Thailand, learned the delay is due to legal procedures involved in the process and was assured there are no other issues.

The PM conveyed her concerns about the four men to the Thai ambassador to Myanmar and expressed her wish to see them freed as soon as possible, Maj Gen Thanathip said.

Mr Maris is due to hold talks with Myanmar authorities on Dec 19 to expedite the release of the crewmembers who have been held in Myanmar for almost two weeks, said Maj Gen Thanathip.

He said Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also instructed the TBC and other agencies to coordinate with the families of the four individuals to keep them informed of the situation.

The four Thais, along with 27 other fishermen from Myanmar, were aboard the trawler Sor Charoenchai 8 and several other boats when they were reportedly fired on by a Myanmar navy vessel about 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) off the coast of Koh Phayam on Nov 30.

The vessels were seized and the 31 men were detained by Myanmar authorities following the incident. During the attack, one crew member of a fishing boat jumped into the sea and died.

Recent reports from local sources said the men had been moved to a detention facility in Kawthaung, in Myanmar, opposite Ranong.

Despite speculation the four Thais would be released by Dec 6, the men have remained in custody.

Meanwhile, People's Party (PP) list MP Julapong Yuket criticised the government yesterday for its inefficiency in handling the incident and its failure to take proactive action.

Mr Julapong, deputy chair of the House committee on foreign affairs, said representatives from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the National Security Council were invited to provide information but were unable to verify whether the fishing boats were in Thai or Myanmar waters at the time of the incident.

He also said Thai authorities have yet to launch an investigation into the incident and have so far relied on Myanmar's investigation.

"If we don't conduct our own investigation, how can we be sure about the alleged encroachment? Moreover, the investigation doesn't affect the safety of the crew," he said.

He called on the foreign minister to take a proactive approach.

PP list-MP, Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House committee on national security, said representatives from relevant agencies met the committee yesterday to discuss how to address the issue and how to deal with the crew if they were found to have broken any laws.

He noted the matter does not only concern the safety of the fishermen but also has broader implications for Thailand's role and response to the incident.