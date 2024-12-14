Premier's Malaysia trip to help boost ties

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to Malaysia for two days from Dec 15-16. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to Malaysia and co-chair the 7th annual consultation on Monday in Putrajaya, a city south of Kuala Lumpur, according to deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan.

The premier will be in the country for two days starting on Sunday. This will be her first official visit, Ms Sasikarn said. She is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and co-chair the 7th Annual Consultation. Her Secretary General Prommin Lertsuridej will also attend the event to affirm the shared goal of "Common Peace and Prosperity" for both countries.

The PM will also push forward ties in all areas to see tangible progress, especially in infrastructure development and the promotion of trade and economic cooperation to achieve the target of US$30 billion in trade by 2027.

Her delegation includes Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

The visit will reaffirm the importance of Thai-Malaysian collaboration at all levels, which is vital to attaining concrete outcomes, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both PMs will witness the exchange of an MoU between the Malaysian Rubber Board and the Rubber Authority of Thailand for the development of the rubber industry and economic cooperation. They will also preside over the signing of another government-to-government MoU for cooperation in culture, arts, and heritage.