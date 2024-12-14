At least 3 killed, scores injured in grenade attack at Tak fair

Listen to this article

Rescue workers take the deceased and injured to a local hospital following a grenade attack at the annual Red Cross fair in Umphang district, Tak province, late on Friday night. (Photo: Umphang rescue team)

At least three people were killed and scores injured when a grenade was thrown into an annual fair in the Umphang district of northern Tak province late on Friday night. Two Karen teenagers were subsequently arrested.

The attack occurred at the Red Cross Doi Loyfa fair, said Pol Col Supakorn Phiphatphimpha, chief of Umphang police. The incident was reported to police about 11.30pm.

The grenade was thrown in front of a dance stage where residents and visitors were dancing to the music. The blast prompted people to flee for their own safety. Many fell to the ground in front of the stage, according to police.

The force of the explosion killed two people on the spot and injured 56 others, six seriously. The injured were rushed to Umphang Hospital after rescue workers provided first aid.

Thai media reported that the death toll rose to three, but some sources claimed the attack resulted in four fatalities.

Manot Phoniam, chief of Umphang district, said the fair was held for seven nights, from Dec 8 to Dec 14. Teams of village volunteers, police and soldiers were arranged to beef up security during the event, said Mr Manot.

The event featured multiple show stages, and the attack took place at the traditional dance stage, he added.

A source close to the police said two Karen young men, aged 16 and 17, were detained late on Friday night for questioning regarding their alleged involvement in the grenade attack. One of them confessed, while the other denied any involvement.