Flash flood catches Chumphon residents off guard

Listen to this article

Chumphon residents appear distressed after flash flooding inundated their home. (Photo: Chang Pai Sarapatclip Facebook)

Video has surfaced of Chumphon residents being caught off guard by flash floods, with many dismayed to see their furniture set afloat.

The Meteorological Department earlier issued a warning about heavy rains affecting the southern provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat from Saturday to Monday.

Not long afterward, Chumphon locals began posting videos online of the resulting flash flooding.

One Facebook user, “Chang Pai Sarapatclip”, shared a video of the deluge entering his home in Ban Khao Chan Toh in Muang district, showing the water rising rapidly in the middle of the night.

The footage captures water reaching knee level and covering his bed. Furniture and appliances, including a wardrobe and refrigerator, can be seen floating despite their heavy weight.

In the video, the user is heard coordinating with occupants to move their property to higher ground before being forced to escape the encroaching water.

At one point, he yells, “The refrigerator is floating; everything’s a boat now!”

Authorities are monitoring the situation and taking appropriate action.