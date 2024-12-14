Fleeing Chinese murder suspect caught in Phuket

Man wanted in home country detained on plane after flight from Shanghai lands

Listen to this article

Phuket International Airport. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

PHUKET — A Chinese national suspected of murder in his home country has been arrested at Phuket airport after arriving on a flight from Shanghai to the Thai resort island.

Immigration police reported on Friday night that an order was issued to intercept Qian Guofeng, who is wanted for murder in China.

He became a suspect after engaging in an altercation that resulted in the death of another person, they said.

Chinese authorities requested their Thai counterparts deny entry and return Mr Qian for legal proceedings after learning he was travelling on Shanghai Airlines flight FM 831 to Phuket.

Immigration officials boarded the plane after it landed around 11.15pm and detained the suspect in his seat. He was denied entry to Thailand on suspicion of being a threat to the public and national security.

He will be repatriated to China to face his charges.