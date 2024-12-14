Concrete beam falls onto Rama IV Road, no injuries

Listen to this article

Workers remove the concrete beam that fell from a crane onto Rama IV Road on Saturday. Three pickup trucks were damaged but no one was hurt. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook)

Three vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt when a concrete beam fell from a crane at a building demolition site on Rama IV Road near the Lumpini intersection in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon.

The owner of the commercial building met with police and talks were being held about compensation for the owners of three damaged pickup trucks, said Pol Lt Thanasak Phanchote.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, a spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said the managers of the Srifuengfung Building had received permission on June 24 to demolish the building.

The incident happened around 4pm when a crane was lifting a concrete beam and some other materials from the sixth floor of the building. An electrical malfunction in the crane operator’s cab caused the sling to slide and the concrete to fall onto the road.

The Bang Rak district office ordered work at the building halted, said the spokesman.

Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Sabsomphon, experts from the Public Works Department and the Thailand Structural Engineering Association will inspect the building on Sunday, said Mr Aekvarunyoo.