Saudi Arabian couple survive after Jet Ski capsizes off Pattaya

Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi seeks help for his wife on Jomtien beach in Thailand's Chon Buri province early Saturday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A Saudi Arabian couple were rescued safely after their Jet Ski capsized a few kilometres off Jomtien beach.

Rescue workers were informed of the incident at 12.36am on Saturday when Alamri Abdulrahman Mahdi, 26, swam to Jomtien beach. The exhausted man, who was wearing a life vest, asked locals to help his wife who was floating offshore with their rented Jet Ski vehicle.

Mr Mahdi said they had rented the Jet Ski for an hour on Friday evening but the vehicle capsized offshore. They floated in the sea for about five hours and finally he decided to swim to the shore to seek help.

A team of rescue workers later found the woman, Alamri Atheer Saeed, floating about two kilometres away from Jomtien beach. The exhausted and trembling woman had managed to stay afloat with the help of a life vest.

At their reunion on the beach, the couple hugged each other and witnesses including tourists applauded loudly.