Loan shark targets ministry canteen in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Police arrest two suspects at the Ministry of Culture in Bangkok on Saturday. (Police photo)

Two people have been arrested in the food court at the Ministry of Culture’s office in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district for loansharking, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said on Sunday.

CSD chief Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan said police were told by informants that many vendors at the food court are indebted to a gang called “Toh Flash & Fluke”, who offered loans at 20% interest. The gang’s debt collectors often harassed the vendors during lunch breaks, saying they were not afraid of police as they claimed to be “well connected”.

Two men linked to the gang were arrested at the food court on Saturday. They told police they were collecting money for a loan shark named “Gram”. Authorities will expand the investigation.