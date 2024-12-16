Govt pushes for alcohol control laws that match 'global norms'

Listen to this article

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Bill will be submitted to parliament next month, says the Ministry of Public Health.

Nipon Chinanonwait, director of the ministry's Office of Alcohol Control Committee, unveiled progress on the revised Alcohol Beverage Control Act on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said the bill is expected to be reviewed in its second and third parliamentary readings in January, alongside other alcohol-related bills.

He said the draft law does not permit 24-hour alcohol sales. Specific regulations will determine allowable sales hours, and potentially adjust the current ban from 2–5pm to align with international standards.

Strict enforcement measures will include the formation of provincial alcohol control committees to prevent underage access.

Meanwhile, over 30 members of anti-alcohol advocacy groups submitted a petition to the Public Health Ministry on Dec 6, urging stricter bans on alcohol "drinking games", which it said pose health and legal risks. Their campaign highlights dangers such as alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

Thanakrit Chit-areerat, vice minister of Ministry of Public Health, expressed concern about drink-driving during the New Year holiday, urging drivers to stay sober. He highlighted the long-term health risks faced by young drinkers.

The ministry plans to instruct its provincial offices across the country to intensify inspections of businesses, prevent alcohol-drinking contests and hold alcohol producers and vendors accountable for public safety.

In parallel, the Child Youth and Family Foundation, the Life Quality Development Network and the Stop-Drink Network Thailand, supported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), launched a campaign aimed at preventing drink-driving during the upcoming New Year.

Rungarun Limlahaphan, director of Social and Health Risk Control Section of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, cited declining alcohol consumption, with Thailand's drinking rates dropping from 28.4% in 2017 to 28% in 2021.

Despite this, heavy drinking remains significant, with over 5.7 million adults reporting binge drinking in the past year.

In addition, Ms Rungarun said 34% of all fatal accidents involved drink driving last New Year.

However, road safety expert Thatchawut Jardbandista warned that policy changes extending alcohol sales hours could worsen road accidents. He advocated stricter penalties, including mandatory jail sentences for drunk drivers.