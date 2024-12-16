Purple Line extension '50% done'

The Purple Line southern extension linking Tao Poon in Bang Sue district to Rat Burana, the southern part of Bangkok, is almost halfway complete, says the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

Chairman Montri Dechasakulsom, joined by board members and executives, inspected progress on Saturday.

"We are inspecting the readiness and safety of the work in accordance with Ministry of Transport policy," he said, adding the work is 46.3% done.

The work, he said, must be carried out under the highest safety standards to prevent accidents.

He told contractors to check the condition of machinery and equipment and ensure electrical equipment and wires are in a safe area, with warning signs clearly visible.

Workers must follow safety measures to prevent environmental impacts, especially in areas with heavy traffic.

The Purple Line southern extension is being built with a budget of 82.3 billion baht. The total distance is 23.63 kilometres, of which 14.29km will be underground structures with 10 stations and 9.34km an elevated structure with seven stations.

The route starts from Tao Poon Station, which is a joint station with the MRT Chalong Ratchadham Line (MRT Purple Line eastern section) and the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (MRT Blue Line).

Work started in April 2022 and the line is expected to open for service in 2028, he said.