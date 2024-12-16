New threats in regional drugs fight

Listen to this article

Cross-border and multisectoral cooperation among countries in the greater Mekong subregion (GMS) is needed to mitigate illicit drugs, says the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

During a recent online interview with the Bangkok Post, UNODC executive director Ghada Fathi Waly said tackling illicit drug farming is not just about removing illicit crops, but finding a way to help growers turn to legitimate sources of income.

"The farmers who cultivate crops like opium poppies are trying to meet basic needs for their families. We need to generate sustainable livelihoods at scale for farmers, provide business training and access to markets, empower women in rural communities, and educate young people while being responsible towards the environment," she said.

"That requires a far bigger level of investment from the international community than what we have at the moment."

Ms Waly was in Chiang Mai early this month as a speaker at the "From Alternative Development to Sustainable Development Goals: Empowering Alternative Development to Address Global Challenges" international conference organised by the Royal Project Foundation.

She said Thailand is a global leader in finding alternative and sustainable ways for these farmers that help them convert from growing opium poppies to cold climate, high-land crops through the Royal Project Foundation, which help them gain sustainable income.

Ghada Fathi Waly. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

A key partner

Thailand has long been a key partner for the UNODC in Laos and Myanmar. With this effort, Thailand could help push opium out of the Golden Triangle, the border area of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, and in other countries in the GMS region, she said.

Asked what Thailand could do regarding the drug situation in the region, she said synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and ketamine have fundamentally transformed the regional drug market.

Methamphetamine production has risen swiftly, and an alarming amount of synthetic drugs were seized last year.

"Last year, countries in East and Southeast Asia seized 190 tonnes of methamphetamine. The suppliers in the region have also expanded into other synthetic drugs like ketamine. At the same time, opium production rose significantly in recent years in Myanmar and appears to have stabilised at high levels this year," she said.

As such, she said regional cooperation was more important than ever. Thailand could use its role as a regional leader to foster stronger border management and information sharing between countries in the GMS and ensure trafficking routes are dismantled rather than displaced.

She said while there is still a need to stop illicit drugs from flowing into countries in the region, there is also a need for humane drug treatment with long-term prevention programmes and awareness-raising.

"The key is to adopt a balanced approach to protect people's health and wellbeing while fully respecting their human rights," she added.

She said the UNODC has been working with Thailand to improve drug treatments as well as HIV prevention, treatment, and care, including a shift away from compulsory treatment systems.

Yet there is a lot of work to be done in the region to ensure the rights of people who use illicit drugs.

"People should go into the treatment of their own free will. We need to reduce the large number of people who are in prison for minor drug offences, and we will continue to work with Thailand and our partners on these topics," she said.

Cyber crimes grow

Transnational crime changed during the Covid-19 pandemic to encompass an expansion of cybercrimes including online scams and illegal online casinos. Ms Waly said the pandemic prompted organised crime groups to shift their focus to cyberspace.

People everywhere regardless of boundaries are at risk of cybercrimes and online scams, she said, while the risk of people emerging as victims of human trafficking is on the rise, as they are forced to participate in such crimes.

"Criminals from around the world are also relying on the region's underground banking and illegal gambling system for money laundering," she added.

More cooperation was needed among justice systems in the region.

"UNODC is working with Thailand and other countries to improve criminal intelligence analysis and information-sharing, as well as to strengthen laws, regulations, and policies. We are also providing targeted capacity-building on cybercrime, money laundering and human trafficking," she added.

Transnational organised crime groups take advantage of legal loopholes to carry out new forms of online crimes that can be readily scaled up to target people all over the world.

Around the globe, UNODC has been helping to identify the gaps that make it difficult for governments to respond. The UNODC also has been strengthening technical investigation and raising awareness about sophisticated cybercrimes.

The agency also has brought together police, prosecutors, judges, and regulators from many countries to form networks and prevent criminals from changing jurisdictions to avoid justice.

"The UNODC has been happy to help the United Nations create a new UN convention against cybercrime. The treaty's signing ceremony will take place in Hanoi next year, and after it comes into force, we will begin giving countries technical support to implement it," she said.