Flood hits heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat

Listen to this article

Floodwater covers Ratchadamnoen Road in front of Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A flash flood hit the centre of this southern province late Sunday night and into Monday morning after persistent rain, leaving many roads impassable.

The flooding reportedly started about 11pm on Sunday. All roads in Muang district were 20-70 centimetres under water.

Flood levels in low-lying communities were above one metre.

On Monday morning, the Nakhon Si Thammarat office of the Public Relations Department reported that Phatthanakan Khu Khwang Road was impassable to small vehicles.

Completely impassable were Ban Tan-Lan Saka Road, Phutthaphum Road, a road between Nakhon Si Thammarat airport and Phu Yai Pluem intersection and Ramesuan Bridge.

The entrance of Nakhon Si Thammarat airport was 30cm under water.

Floodwater limited access to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital which stands inside walls of sandbags on Ratchadamnoen Road which was 50-70cm under water.