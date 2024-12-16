Girl falls from octopus ride, seriously injured

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A 12-year-old girl was under close watch at a hospital on Monday after falling from an octopus ride at a fair in Pak Chong district.

Pakchongnana Hospital said the girl had a broken rib, a grade 2 spinal fracture and air in her chest cavity.

The girl remained in the hospital and a tube had been inserted into her chest cavity to release air. She was conscious and able to communicate, the hospital said. Her condition was being closely monitored.

The 12-year-old fell from an octopus ride at a winter fair organised by the Lions Club Khao Yai (Pak Chong) in a field in tambon Nong Sarai. The fair opened on Friday and is scheduled to continue until Dec 24.

According to reports, the girl fell from the ride about 8pm on Saturday. She was in the company of her elder sister, who said the ride was started before their safety bar was locked, and it threw them off as it began spinning.

The older sister fell out and onto the ride's platform and was unharmed. The younger girl fell from a height of about three metres, thrown out and onto the field below.