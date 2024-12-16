Flooding continues in 5 southern provinces

Deep flooding in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

Flooding continued in five southern provinces on Monday, affecting at least 128,000 families, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

Director-general Pasakorn Boonyalak said 1,998 villages reported flooding in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong and Surat Thani provinces, and 128,035 households were in trouble.

In Chumphon, floods were reported in Lamae, Lang Suan, Muang, Pathiu, Phato, Sawi, Tha Sae and Thung Tako districts. The water level was declining.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, flooding hit Bang Khan, Chalerm Prakiat, Chang Klang, Chua-uat, Chawang, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Hua Sai, Khanom, Lan Saka, Muang, Na Bon, Nop Thi Tam, Pak Phanang, Phipun, Phra Phrom, Phrommakhiri, Ron Phibun, Sichon, Tha Sala and Thung Song districts. The water was rising.

In Phatthalung, floods were in Khuan Khanun, Khao Chaison, Kong Ra, Muang, Sri Banphot and Sri Nakharin districts. The floodwater was falling.

In Ranong, there was flooding Kra Buri, La-un and Muang districts. The water level was falling.

In Surat Thani, inundations reported in Ban Na San, Chaiya, Don Sak, Kanchanadit, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Muang, Tha Chana and Tha Chang districts. The water was rising.

Mr Pasakorn said eight people had been confirmed killed by the flooding in the five provinces.

So far this southern wet season, flooding has struck 11 southern provinces, killed 35 people in total and affected 737,091 households, he said.