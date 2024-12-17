New chief vows to curb crime

Following the negative press over a high-profile internal spat, Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch wants to improve the image of the RTP

Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch has pledged to uphold the law and police professionalism, protect life and property, and prevent and detect crime.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post following the Police Commission's unanimous approval of his appointment, the Ratchaburi native, also the son of a former police officer himself, promises to perform his duties to the best of his abilities.

He succeeded Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, who retired at the end of September.

Pol Gen Kittharath, who served as the acting police chief, was one of the three candidates considered by the commission, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The other two candidates were Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, the inspector-general, and Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, the deputy national police chief. Pol Gen Kittharath, 58, will serve until the end of September 2026.

"I will work with honesty and transparency for the happiness of the people. They are my core working policies," he said.

As for police reshuffles and appointments, he said he will adhere to seniority rules under the Police Act to make the police a more professional organisation.

"The police are expected to work with transparency to maintain law and order while also protecting people's lives and property," Pol Gen Kittharath said.

A graduate of Benjamarachutit Ratchaburi School before studying at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS), Pol Gen Kittharath had always dreamed of becoming a fisherman.

However, he fondly recalls succumbing to his father's powers of persuasion after the offer of a new fishing net if he passed the AFAPS entrance exam saw him change career course.

"I was accepted to AFAPS because of that fishing net he promised me," Pol Gen Kittharath said, "I never received it as he passed away."

Pol Gen Kittharath went on to become a member of Class 41 of the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA).

He joined the police service in February 1988 as a deputy inspector in Rayong's Muang district.

Fast track to the top

In 1995, a senior officer at Rayong provincial station recommended that he work with the former deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Phaili, as an assistant.

Pol Gen Kittharath rose rapidly through the ranks to assume an executive role at the Royal Thai Police's (RTP) headquarters, where, under Pol Gen Jakthip Chaijinda's management, he excelled in intelligence work.

Being appointed chief of Provincial Police Region 8 during the pandemic followed, before another promotion, this time to deputy chief.

Recently, the stand-off between Pol Gen Torsak and his then deputy, Pol Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn, saw Pol Gen Kittharath serve as acting national police chief.

The national police chief and his deputy had made frequent headlines amid reports that Pol Gen Surachate could be charged with money laundering in connection with online gambling websites.

He says the move by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin shocked him because he did not want to be drawn into the internal conflict.

Pol Gen Kittharath served as acting national police chief for three months, and he says he had never thought about becoming the country's top policeman until then.

"At that time, I admitted I felt exhausted because the Royal Thai Police's image was being eroded [by the reports about the stand-off between Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate]."

He also told of the stress he felt from reading so much negativity.

So after the commission approved his appointment as national police chief, he promised himself, as much as his officers and the public, that he would bring about change.

Determined to apply his professional experience and knowledge, he says he is especially keen to work with non-commissioned and lower-ranking officers.

"My father was a former non-commissioned police officer. So, I understand the role of non-commissioned police officers. They form the majority of the RTP. So we have to take care of them well," he said.

Urgent policies

Once in the top job, he identified 15 urgent policies he felt needed to be introduced.

One was measures to help suppress illegal migrant workers while supporting the immigrant influx.

Pol Gen Kittharath said the Immigration Bureau now has clearer procedures that govern working with various units, such as tourist police, provincial forces and metropolitan police.

He is also eyeing creating a "police influencer", after questioning why the public turns to online activists when facing legal issues, instead of lodging their complaints directly with police about online scams, for example.

"My goal is that if the idea of creating a police influencer succeeds, it will strengthen trust between officers and the public," said Pol Gen Kittharath.

"The police will become the ones the public feel they can turn to," he added.

The idea includes a plan to develop the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as the main point of contact for international or complex cases.

"The CIB's excellent investigative team will cooperate with other divisions and help strengthen public trust in the police."

Apart from that, Pol Gen Kitharath said he instructed the Foreign Affairs Division to coordinate with police forces in neighbouring countries on international crime syndicates and intelligence exchanges.

"The RTP should have information about those crime networks to hand. We need to know if an immigrant was involved with nominee registration, narcotic drug networks, or committed a crime here," he said.

Pol Gen Kittharath is also eager to tackle cybercrime at the behest of the government and is preparing to bring both himself and his officers up to speed on the technology that underpins this rapidly growing crime wave.

He has also prioritised narcotic suppression by cooperating with neighbouring countries, with the intention of eliminating the drug trade in the country.

"Thailand serves as a delivery point, not as a manufacturing nation. If the suppression effort succeeds, narcotics will become far too expensive and will not be sold," he said.

"I always work hard to translate my vision into action."