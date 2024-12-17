PM2.5 dust crisis drains city economy

Listen to this article

Thick dust blanklets Bangkok in November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Bangkok faces annual economic losses of over 400 billion baht caused by air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns or PM2.5, a recent seminar was told.

The estimated costs of the capital's pollution was one topic covered at a National Health Commission Office seminar held to mark the 17th National Health Assembly. The event featured panel discussions, including one on "Creative Economy for Clean Air Management", an exchange of views among the private sector, academia and local communities.

Assoc Prof Witsanu Attavanich, a lecturer from the Faculty of Economics at Kasetsart University, said the nation's primary focus should be fostering a creative economy by adopting the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model for sustainable development.

The BCG model covers bioeconomy, which enhances the value of biological resources; circular economy, which maximises resource efficiency and longevity; and green economy, which promotes economic development by ensuring the sustainability of resources and the environment.

Assoc Prof Witsanu said air pollution must be addressed, as the problem was both an environmental and economic issue.

The World Bank estimates the global cost of ill health due to air pollution amounts to US$8.1 trillion (273.5 trillion baht) annually, equivalent to 6.1% of global gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

Moreover, research on air pollution found the amount of PM2.5 in Bangkok for one year lasts about 6-7 months, not just a couple of months as commonly thought. He said the economic damage caused by PM2.5 amounted to 400 billion baht annually in Bangkok alone. "The next in line suffering adverse effects from pollution are Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen," he said.

Assoc Prof Witsanu proposed an approach to economic development under the BCG concept for clean air management, such as applying the royal wisdom of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great in preserving and planting trees.

This could be done, he said, in tandem with promoting carbon credits in the public sector and promoting a circular economy by reducing the burning of waste materials and using them to create additional benefits to generate income.

He advised that measures should be taken to ensure farmers can access modern machinery at affordable prices. This would reduce farm burning and would help farmers increase their yield per rai, reducing household debt.

Panitarn Pavarolavidya, deputy secretary-general of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), proposed using a hybrid automatic city air purification tower called Fah Sai (clear sky).

He said a Fah Sai air purification tower should purify up to 60,000 cubic metres of air per hour. The system can kill germs in both water and air. A tower should be easy to install and can be placed anywhere. "The machine costs 3–5 million baht, which is not expensive compared to the social costs that Bangkokians have to pay," he said.