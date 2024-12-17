Myanmar will free arrested fishermen on Jan 4, says Thai defence minister

Naval patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from Thai trawlers that three Myanmar warships fired upon, on Nov 30. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Myanmar government will on Jan 4 free four Thai fishermen arrested on a fishing boat off Ranong province late last month, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham said on Tuesday morning that foreign affairs officials discussed the matter with Myanmar counterparts and learned that the Thai fishermen could be released from Kaw Thaung on Jan 4, which is Independence Day of Myanmar.

Asked if Thai fishermen intruded into the Myanmar waters late last month, Mr Phumtham said action should be taken in accordance with facts.

Asked about Thai authorities’ defence for the detained fishermen, the minister said the matter was sensitive and he prioritised their release.

“I think this benefits the country the most. More answers to the question could have impacts. I also do not want the issue to be politicised in the country. Let me take care of the safety of the Thai people first,” Mr Phumtham said.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the Thai fishermen were accused of invading Myanmar waters and Myanmar had to take normal legal prosecution process.

In response to the report that Myanmar’s court sentenced the Thai fishermen to four to six years’ imprisonment, Mr Maris said officials could seek pardons.