4 highways to ditch toll fees over New Year

Two expressways and two motorways will be opened for use free of charge during the New Year holidays, the government has announced.

The cabinet has acknowledged the fee waiver for motorists using the Burapha Withi Expressway, the Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suk Sawat) Expressway, the Inter-City M7 Motorway (Bangkok-Map Taput) and the Inter-City M9 (Bang Pa-in-Bang Phli) Motorway from Dec 26 through to Jan 2, according to deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak.

The official New Year holiday period is from Dec 28 to Jan 1.

The deputy spokesman said the fee waiver for the two expressways is estimated to incur a loss of revenue to the tune of 96 million baht during the fee-waiver period.

Around 2.6 million motorists are expected to take to the two major expressways, he added.

As for the two motorways, the state stands to lose 207 million baht in revenue during the period.

However, Mr Anukul said the estimated losses will be offset by economic gains from motorists saving on the toll fees, as they would then have more money for holiday spending.