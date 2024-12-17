Phu Kradueng mountain to reopen next Monday after a tourist's death

People rise early to catch the sunrise on the famous Phu Kradueng in Loei. (File photo)

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation will reopen the popular Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei province next Monday after a wild elephant’s fatal attack on a visitor resulted in its recent closure.

Attapon Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said on Tuesday that the reopening was scheduled after safety measures were planned to protect visitors to the northeastern tourist attraction.

According to him, visitors will be registered and invited to a LINE chat application room where they will be informed of safety guidelines and any warnings on possible danger from wild elephants.

Each visitor will also be required to pay a 10-baht insurance premium for 300,000-baht coverage.

Tourists must walk in a group of at least three people and stay on specified trails and in permitted areas only.

Rapid-movement teams of park rangers will be deployed to secure a two-kilometre radius of every tourists’ area.

There will be no garbage bins on Phu Kradueng because they earlier attracted wild elephants, Mr Attapon said.

He closed Phu Kradueng last Friday after the death of a visitor there on Dec 11.