PEA gets tough over pole use

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) says it will prosecute private firms and state enterprises that have illegally installed communication cables on its power poles.

The announcement came on Monday after Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul directed the PEA to intensify efforts to charge these legal entities.

PEA deputy governor Prasit Chanprasith explained that the unauthorised installation of communication cables on PEA power poles has been a recurring issue. He confirmed that the agency has coordinated with state agencies and firms to resolve this problem.

With the increasing demand for communication infrastructure, entrepreneurs have prioritised business expansion, often exceeding the capacity of the PEA poles, said Mr Prasit.

As a result, unauthorised installation has occurred since the PEA cannot permit additional cables due to safety and structural concerns.