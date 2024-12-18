E-visas from all Thai embassies, consulates from Jan 1

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa introduces the Thai e-visa system at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. (Photo: Foreign Ministry)

Intending visitors to Thailand will be able to apply online for an e-visa at Thai embassies and consulates worldwide from Jan 1.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said that from Jan 1, 2025, the Thai e-visa system would be operative at all 94 Thai embassies and consulates.

Worawoot Pongprapapant, director-general of consular affairs, said travellers will no longer have to queue up and file many documents at embassies.

Travellers could conveniently and safely apply for visas at www.thaievisa.go.th anywhere and anytime and pay visa fees online via Kasikornbank.

However, travellers from some countries will still have to show payment slips at embassies and consulates, Mr Worawoot said.

He said the e-visa system will cover tourists, students and workers. Copies of approved e-visas will be sent to applicants via email.

Tourists from 93 countries do not have to apply for visas in advance and can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, he said.