Talks continue over withdrawal of Red Wa

Lt Gen Kittipong Jamsuwan

Negotiations on the withdrawal of troops from Thai territory are ongoing with Myanmar's United Wa State Army (UWSA), also known as the Red Wa Army, according to the 3rd Army Region commander.

Commander Lt Gen Kittipong Jamsuwan issued a statement on the Red Wa Army issue in Phitsanulok during an event focused on improving the skills and operational capabilities of authorities responsible for border security development projects.

The event was part of security development strategies for 2023–2030, as outlined by the National Security Council (NSC).

The capability improvement programme aims to equip personnel and agencies with the knowledge needed to plan security effectively and integrate it into provincial development plans to produce tangible outcomes. During the event, Lt Gen Kittipong reiterated that the 3rd Army Region is fully prepared to handle any conflict, though he stressed that military action is a last resort.

"Conflicts exist globally. There's no need to escalate them unnecessarily," he said.

Negotiations are ongoing at multiple levels, leaving room for peaceful resolutions, the commander added. He was understood to be referring to the Red Wa Army issue.

Lt Gen Kittipong clarified that Wednesday was not a fixed deadline for receiving a response from the Red Wa Army regarding the troop withdrawal. Thai forces are on full alert around the clock and are currently engaged in routine annual training exercises, which include relocating troops and equipment to training locations.

On Dec 16, a Facebook page named Wa News Land denied reports circulating in Thai media that the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in Military Region 171, or the Southern Wa Army, had agreed to withdraw troops from seven disputed areas along the Thai-Myanmar border within 3–4 months.