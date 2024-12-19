One Thai killed, three injured in Vanuatu earthquake

A drone view shows a collapsed building in the aftermath of a strong earthquake in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Tuesday. (Photo: Jeremy Ellison via Reuters)

A Thai national was killed and three others were injured by the 7.3-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

The powerful earthquake occurred about 30 kilometres from the capital, Port Vila, and was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock, causing serious damage to the area.

One Thai person was reported dead in the incident, while three others sustained minor injuries, with their conditions improving, the spokesman said.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Australia, responsible for the island, has contacted representative of the Thai community and the Customs Office to inform the victims' families.

About 40 Thai nationals reside in Vanuatu, with some having already returned to Thailand.

No shortages of food or water have been reported, and the embassy will continue providing support to the community, Mr Nikorndej said.

Vanuatu earthquake on Tuesday. (Image: United States Geological Survey)

The National Disaster Management office reported that there were 14 confirmed deaths including four in one collapsed building, and the number of casualties was expected to rise.

More than 200 people were injured, police said, and triage tents were set up outside Port Vila's hospital to manage the influx of patients.

The United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated 116,000 people, around one-third of the country's population, had been affected by the earthquake.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would help Vanuatu restore operations at the international airport in Port Vila, which has been closed to commercial airlines because of damage.

"Additional assistance will be provided where possible, ahead of the airport reopening," Wong said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

About 150 Australian citizens returned home overnight on the two aircraft that delivered assistance, Wong said.

The tropical island nation, located on the seismically active 'Pacific Ring of Fire', is ranked among the world's most at-risk countries for natural disasters and extreme weather events.