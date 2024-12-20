PM sets bold course for nation

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasises that Thailand can redefine the future by exploring new opportunities and harnessing technology during her keynote speech on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra promised to redefine Thailand's future by embracing its unique strengths, exploring new opportunities, and harnessing technology for the greater good.

Speaking at the Bangkok Post Forum 2024, "Redefine Thailand: Road to Prosperity", Ms Paetongtarn said on Thursday that she was confident that she could lead Thailand to a brighter future.

"It is a promise to create shared prosperity for all -- our people, communities, and the wider region," the prime minister told the participants at the forum held yesterday evening at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, who included foreign dignitaries, business executives and politicians.

For decades, she said, Thailand's growth relied on strategies which focused on mass production and heavy industries.

"These approaches brought progress, but in a world undergoing rapid changes, they are no longer enough," she said.

"Thailand stands at a crossroads. We must pursue bold, innovative solutions that reflect our unique strengths and set us apart.

"Our potential lies not in following the paths of others but in leveraging what makes us truly exceptional -- our strategic location, abundant natural resources, and the creativity of our people.

"By embracing our identity and reimagining our future, we can chart a new course towards prosperity and establish Thailand as a leader in an interconnected, dynamic world," the prime minister said.

Ms Paetongtarn went on to discuss Thailand's unique strengths, which she said should be utilised to achieve shared prosperity.

She said Thailand's first strength is its geographical location because the country is positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia.

As a result, Thailand has the opportunity to become a hub for logistics, trade and exchange, connecting countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) with the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

"With plans for high-speed rail, an aviation hub and improved cold-chain logistics networks, we can enhance the movement of goods, people, and ideas across borders," she said.

Thailand can also serve as a bridge between East and West, fostering global partnerships for mutual growth and understanding.

"In an era of division, we can stand as a beacon of collaboration and shared prosperity,'' she said.

Thailand's second strength is its abundance of natural resources and cultural richness, which gives the country unparalleled opportunities.

"Thailand has long been known as the 'Kitchen of the World', but now, it is time to elevate this legacy even further," the prime minister said.

"With our agricultural resources, culinary expertise, and advanced technologies like precision farming and blockchain for traceability, we can transform traditional farming into a modern industry that prioritises quality, sustainability, and innovation," she stressed.

Turning her attention to Thailand's tourism industry, the prime minister said there is an urgent need to help the industry evolve because the country is so much more than just a destination for sightseeing.

"With our renowned hospitality and cultural heritage, we are uniquely positioned to offer wellness tourism, from spa therapies to meditation retreats, and become a top destination for digital nomads and retirees," she said.

The premier also stressed the importance of technology in transforming the country, urging the country to prepare for a tech-driven future.

"This is Thailand's next chapter," she said.

"We invite our friends and partners to join us on this journey."