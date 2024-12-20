Drones to help ageing farmers

The Department of Agriculture is promoting the use of drone technology to help the nation's ageing farmers.

Speaking during a seminar on "Professional Farming Drone under Academic Principle and Laws" organised on Wednesday by the department and farming agencies, Pongthai Thaiyotin, the department's deputy chief, said that the agricultural sector plays a significant role in the country's economic growth.

Thailand has 150 million rai of farmland, with over 7 million farming families, he said. Their average age is about 57, and that number is expected to increase to 65 by the next decade, he added. Due to this demographic trend, there is a demand for agricultural services, especially chemical spraying drone services, he noted.

"Drone technology is going to play a stronger role in the farming sector. But there is no standard for the service, so the department has worked closely with partners to develop the best practices for the ultimate results," he said.

The department has launched a guidebook on the best practices for spraying pesticides using drones. The department believes that the guidebook will help drone providers develop the skills and good practices for chemical use on farmland.

Moreover, the department has launched identification cards for drone service providers to ensure standards and show that providers have passed training courses.

Kelly Stange, consultant to the US Embassy in Thailand's agricultural sector, told the audience that drone technology is a "great innovation" for helping farmers to reduce the cost of investment, higher crop production and proper use of chemicals with less impact on the environment.

"We hope to see further drone technology development through our collaborative partners so that farmers can use technology to respond to climate change impacts," she said.

Chortip Salayapong, director of the Plant Protection Research and Development Office, said that using drones properly in farming would limit environmental impacts and increase safety for users and communities.