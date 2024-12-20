Holiday period to see 18,000-plus flights

Outbound travellers are pictured at the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport on Aril 11, 2024. Airports nationwide are expected to cater to more than 18,000 flights during the upcoming New Year holiday, according to the Transport Ministry. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Airports nationwide are expected to cater to more than 18,000 flights during the upcoming New Year holiday as the country’s aviation industry continues on a path to stronger growth next year, according to the Transport Ministry.

From Dec 27–Jan 2, a total of 18,280 flights, or 2,211 flights per day, will operate at airports nationwide, up from 14% when compared with the same period last year, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri says.

The figures were compiled by the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (Aerothai).

The surge in domestic air travel is attributed to solid demand by people returning home for the holidays and tourists making trips to the provinces to celebrate the New Year, according to the deputy transport minister.

The aviation industry is expected to continue to perform strongly next year. At least a million flights are estimated to serve airports nationwide next year, up from 981,270 flights when compared with figures from this whole year.

Ms Manaporn added that airports’ facilities and technology will be upgraded to accommodate growing traffic attributed to the steadily recovering tourism sector.

The deputy minister said she had instructed Aerothai and related agencies to prepare for the exodus of New Year travellers and adopt the I-Smart approach in handling the spike in flights.

I-Smart (inclusive, safe, security and sustainable, approachable, reasonable price and timely and technology) is the heart of providing convenience and ease of travel for passengers, she said.

At the same time, airports aim work to prevent flight delays and lessen overcrowding at flight check-ins.

Aerothai president Nopasit Chakpitak said Aerothai is ramping up High Intensity Runway Operations (Hiros) during the holiday period to stretch the flight handling capacity of runways.

Hiros involve reducing each aircraft’s Runway Occupancy Time so more aircraft can land and take off from airports.

In addition, preferred-exit taxiways will be opened to relieve congestion on the runways.

Mr Nopasit said Hiros could increase Suvarnabhumi airport’s flight handling capacity to 94 flights per hour, up from the current 68. It can also increase the capacity at Don Mueang airport to 57–60 flights per hour from 52.

Meanwhile, Phuket International Airport is also gearing up for a jump in flight traffic at Christmas and New Year.