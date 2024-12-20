PM visits Northeast

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen in the Northeast on Friday to follow up and outline policies on water management and kick off the One District, One Scholarship (Odos) scheme.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Thursday that the premier would travel to the two provinces with Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich to follow up on and provide policies to solve the problems of drought and floods and improve water management with short- to long-term plans.

The premier will visit Huai Nam Khem Floodgate in Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham, where she will outline policies to solve the flooding problem in the Chi River Basin.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit Maha Sarakham University to launch the Odos project, in which the government offers scholarships abroad for outstanding students from poor families, and the small-medium-large village and community development programme, he said.

He said the two projects will be important policies to develop human resources and rural areas next year.

In addition, the premier will chair the tourism and culture campaign in the Northeast. She will open the Wapi long-drum ceremony to mark the 142nd year of the tradition in Wapi Pathum district in Maha Sarakham.

However, the spokesman did not share details about the premier’s programmes in Khon Kaen.

“The government supports the year-round tourism scheme with no low season by promoting local cultural and traditional activities to attract tourists all year,” said Mr Jirayu.