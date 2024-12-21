Myanmar reps not present at key meeting of foreign ministers

Myanmar representatives did not attend the extended informal consultation held yesterday during a meeting of Asean foreign ministers in Bangkok.

The meeting, attended by other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), focused on implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) to address the situation in Myanmar and ensure a smooth transition between the current Asean chair and the next for managing the crisis.

Bolbongse Vangphaen, Director-General of the Asean Affairs Department, told reporters that Asean member states had reaffirmed their commitment to using the 5PC as a framework for addressing the Myanmar crisis.

Asean's 5PC calls for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance from Asean, and a visit by a special envoy to meet all stakeholders in the country.

Mr Bolbongse acknowledged that implementing the consensus remains challenging due to the complexity of the situation in Myanmar.

Discussions also covered humanitarian assistance and the need to address the escalation of transnational crime and cross-border issues stemming from Myanmar's internal instability.

The meeting called for an end to violence and hostility by all concerned parties, with Mr Bolbongse emphasising: "This will be the foundation for inclusive dialogue, which could lead to positive developments in Myanmar. Many member states expressed strong support for this inclusive dialogue."

Discussions included potential adjustments to the consensus to enhance its effectiveness.

However, as the meeting was an informal consultation, no concrete decisions were made.

"The meeting maintained that the consensus remains a key reference for addressing the crisis within the Asean framework. Member states may explore additional measures to complement the consensus," Mr Bolbongse said.

Regarding the absence of Myanmar's representatives, he clarified that the invitation to the consultation was extended by Laos, the current Asean Chair.

"This was Laos' prerogative," he added.

When asked how Asean would convey the consultation's details to Myanmar, Mr Bolbongse said: "This informal consultation allowed for frank and candid discussions, where participants could freely share their ideas.

"It was beneficial for member states to prepare their approaches to the crisis, which will be discussed during the Asean Retreat at the end of January in Malaysia."

He added: "Myanmar will also participate in the upcoming Asean Retreat, where they will be informed of the viewpoints and opinions expressed by all member states."

Asked about Malaysia's potential appointment of a special envoy for the Myanmar crisis, Mr Bolbongse said that Malaysia may announce the appointment before the Asean Retreat.