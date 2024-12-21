Army probes cadet sex abuse claim

The Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (Afaps) has set up a panel to investigate the alleged sexual harassment of 18 cadets by the school's physical therapist, with the initial result expected in seven days.

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) Headquarters, said yesterday that the probe was ordered immediately after the news surfaced online on Thursday.

According to him, 18 cadets aged 16-18, claimed that a lieutenant officer, the school's physical therapist, had sexually abused them from October to November.

All said they were touched inappropriately, while one said he was sexually molested but without any penetration.

Afaps has now launched an initial probe, and Maj Gen Withai said that a team of investigators would interrogate the therapist as well as the 18 victims and three officers who witnessed the harassment but did not report the offence.

The witnesses said the sexual conduct between the lieutenant and the cadets was non-consensual, and headquarters had ordered his immediate suspension due to the severity of the accusations while the investigation was underway, he said.

"If the allegations are proven true, the suspect's commanders could also be punished for neglecting to perform their duties to intervene," added Maj Gen Withai.

For compensation, Maj Gen Withai said that Afaps will arrange for a psychologist to talk to the victims and offer treatment, if necessary.

The school also gave details of the case and its progress to their families while expressing its condolences to those impacted by the scandal.

"The RTARF is placing this case as a priority and has not ignored its progress. The school has also promised to disclose the probe results to ensure clarity to society and those involved, including the victims' families," said Maj Gen Withai.