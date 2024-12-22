Vehicle tax stickers to be issued after court order

Motorists are eligible to receive vehicle tax stickers by presenting their annual tax payment receipts at provincial transport offices, says the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

The news follows a Central Administrative Court ruling on Wednesday, which favoured a driver who challenged the DLT's refusal to issue a vehicle tax sticker because he had not paid his traffic fines.

Amnat Kaewprasong filed the lawsuit against the DLT, its director-general, the Bangkok Land Transport office, and the Royal Thai Police after the department's registration division refused to issue a vehicle tax sticker despite receiving his annual tax payment.

Mr Amnat said he only received a stamped tax payment receipt, which said it could be used instead of the tax sticker for 30 days.

He also received a document saying the traffic fines must be paid before he could obtain the sticker, which all vehicles are legally required to display on their windshields.

The court also ordered the DLT to issue him the sticker within three days and pay compensation of 3,151.50 baht, plus interest.

The complaints against the other defendants were dismissed.

The court ruling said the refusal to issue the tax sticker violated the complainant's rights.

"Tax payment directly relates to the vehicle, while fine payment concerns the driver.

"Linking the two is illegitimate and adversely affects the driver," said the ruling.

Following the court order, the DLT said it would suspend collecting payments for traffic violation fines and would issue tax stickers to every motorist who pays the annual vehicle tax.

The DLT says those who were issued the stamped tax payment receipt can contact the provincial transport offices to collect their tax stickers.

It would coordinate with the Royal Thai Police to ensure the procedures are carried out in accordance with the law, the DLT said.