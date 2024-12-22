Spain envoy talks up navy ship building deal

The Spanish chargé d'affaires discussed with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) frigate construction in Thailand.

Navy Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit on Saturday welcomed Spanish chargé d'affaires Vicente Cacho López de la Calzada who paid a courtesy call to congratulate the admiral on assuming the role on Friday.

Topics also included the transfer of combat system technology, the CATIZ system to be deployed in restoring the HTMS Chang and the HTMS Pattani offshore patrol vessels, and expansion of education scholarships for Thai naval personnel, universities and research institutions.

The RTN plans to request a 2026 budget to build two new frigates after funding was cut for two consecutive years. The Spanish envoy confirmed the readiness of contractor Navantia, a state-owned enterprise under Spain's Ministry of Finance to carry out the work.

Mr Cacho López de la Calzada said he had reassured the Thai Navy of the company's financial stability and suitability to build and maintain the vessels.

Adm Jirapol said the RTN selected Navantia to upgrade the HTMS Pattani-class offshore patrol vessels because of the company's track record in building ships for the Spanish Navy and exporting to global clients.

Navantia has subsidiaries in the UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia, recently delivering five ships to the Royal Saudi Navy, with contracts for three additional vessels planned within five years. The company has a registered capital of nearly 9 billion baht.